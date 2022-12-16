France lays on major security operation ahead of World Cup final

World Cup 2022

A football fan holds the French flag after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022.

Some 14,000 police officers will be on duty across France on Sunday to guarantee security as Les Bleus take on Argentina in the World Cup final, the Interior Ministery said Friday.

The security operation, presented by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, will see a concentration of forces in Paris, where huge crowds are expected in the event of victory.

There will be 12,800 officers deployed on Saturday for the third-place run-off game between Morocco and Croatia.

The Champs-Elysees is likely to be the scene of celebrations similar to those held during France's previous World Cup triumphs in 1998 and 2018, with a turnout of around 600,000 people.

The avenue will be closed to traffic on Sunday as will key metro stations in the area.

However, chilly temperatures and rain, which are forecast for Sunday, could dampen the festive atmosphere, as would a victory for Argentina and their star player Lionel Messi.

Police will be on their guard for troublemakers, this after 115 arrests on Wednesday night after France's victory over Morocco in the semi-final.

Fans celebrate the results of the semi-final between France and Morocco on the Champs-Elysées, Paris, on the evening of December 14, 2022. © Trong Thanh/Redac Viet/RFI

Close eye on far-right 'sympathisers'

Around 40 of them were far-right sympathisers, 26 of whom were still in custody on Thursday evening, Darmanin said.

They were arrested for "participation in a group with a view to committing violence" and some for carrying a weapon, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Among those in prolonged custody is Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, leader of the small far-right group "the Zouaves", dissolved in early January.

"They had come to start a fight," Darmanin told reporters, adding he had held a special meeting with police chiefs on Thursday night, and had asked then "to look particularly at the activities of these ultra-right groups ahead of this World Cup weekend".

Darmanin told the press that online surveillance would also be stepped up.

The aftermath of Wednesday's game was also marred by the death of a 14-year-old boy in the southern city of Montpellier who was hit by a car carrying supporters.

The driver of a white hatchback involved in the accident is still being sought by police.

Compliments for Qatar

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to travel to Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament.

He also plans to return to Doha on Sunday to watch France play Argentina in the final.

His presence at the semi final on Wednesday provoked some backlash from the opposition.

In an interview to the press after the match, Macron said that the Gulf monarchy was organising the World Cup "very well".

"The compliments for Qatar at the same time as a serious case of corruption has exploded in Europe's institutions seem to me to be particularly inappropriate," far-right leader Marine Le Pen said, referring to a bribery scandal that erupted on Monday.

Belgian police are investigating allegations that Qatar has been paying bribes to European politicians have arrested an MEP and three associates and charged them with corruption. Qatar denies any wrongdoing.

Under scrutiny

Leading French Greens party MP Sandrine Rousseau said she was shocked not by Macron's presence in Qatar but "by the fact that he has never had the slightest critical thing to say about this World Cup."

The 44-year-old head of state had previously argued that "we must not politicise sport".

Ahead of the tournament, Qatar's labour laws and treatment of migrant labourers came under scrutiny as well as the number of deaths on World Cup-linked building sites.

That led to calls to boycott the competition in France, including from French football legend Eric Cantona. Cities such as Paris said they would not show matches on public screens.

