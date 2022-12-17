Vikings clinch division with historic comeback win

Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning field goal in the Vikings' NFL overtime triumph over the Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning field goal in the Vikings' NFL overtime triumph over the Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Minnesota Vikings authored the biggest comeback in NFL history to clinch the NFC North division title with a 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Vikings erased a 33-0 halftime deficit and grabbed the win on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds left in the extra session.

The previous largest comeback in NFL history was the Buffalo Bills' rally from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in a Wild Card round playoff game in January, 1993.

Minnesota scored 21 points in the fourth quarter as quarterback Kirk Cousins connected on three touchdown passes.

That included a 64-yard TD on a screen pass to Dalvin Cook that was followed by a two-point conversion pass to T.J. Hockenson that tied the score at 36-36 with 2:15 left in regulation.

Each team punted on its opening possession of overtime, the Vikings finally striking for the win on their second OT opportunity.

