Kranjec fastest in Alta Badia giant slalom first run

Zan Kranjec won silver in the giant slalom at this year's Winter Olympics

Alta Badia (Italy) (AFP) – Slovenia's Zan Kranjec topped the times after the first run of Sunday's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom, giving himself a chance of moving top in the discipline's standings.

Olympic silver medallist Kranjec posted a time of one minute and 18.49 seconds, 0.60sec ahead of 2019 giant slalom world champion Henrik Kristoffersen.

The 30-year-old currently sits second in the giant slalom standings, 60 points behind reigning overall and discipline champion Marco Odermatt and 35 points ahead of Kristoffersen.

With 100 points given to the eventual winner on Sunday Kranjec is in a decent position to take the lead from Odermatt, who finished his first run down in ninth position, 1.42sec off the pace.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won Saturday's downhill in Val Gardena, will not take part in Sunday's second run which starts at 1.30pm local time (1230 GMT) after failing to finish his first run.

