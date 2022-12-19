World Cup leader Odermatt wins Alta Badia giant slalom

Marco Odermatt extended his leads in the overall and giant slalom standings after winning at Alta Badia on Monday

Alta Badia (Italy) (AFP) – Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his alpine skiing World Cup lead after claiming victory in Monday's giant slalom at Alta Badia.

Reigning World Cup champion Odermatt won in the Italian Dolomites with a combined time of two minutes and 38.27 seconds, 0.20sec ahead of Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92sec in front of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec.

Odermatt -- Olympic champion in the giant slalom -- now leads Kristoffersen by 95 points in the discipline's standings, with Kranjec a further 20 points behind in third.

The 25-year-old also increased his advantage on Kristoffersen's compatriot Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings to 271 points, with the Norwegian downhill and super-G specialist not taking part in Monday's race.

Sunday's giant slalom winner Lucas Braathen trails Odermatt by 481 points in the hunt for the crystal ball after failing to finish his first run on Monday morning.

