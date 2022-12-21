Chelsea draft Vivell to replace Cech as technical director

Chelsea's new technical director Christopher Vivell is excited by the 'clear and sustainable philosophy' at the club

London (AFP) – Chelsea appointed Christopher Vivell as the club's new technical director on Wednesday, replacing Petr Cech who left in June.

The 36-year-old previously worked at Salzburg, where he oversaw the signings of Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi, and most recently RB Leipzig in his native Germany where he was responsible for recruitment and scouting across all age groups.

"Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I'm extremely proud to be joining the club," said Vivell.

"There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow."

Vivell fills the gap left by the departure of former Chelsea goalkeeper Cech in the summer after three years in the role, following the takeover of the club by a consortium led by American Todd Boehly.

"Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that," said Vivell.

Boehly said Vivell would provide support for manager Graham Potter in an "important leadership role for the club".

"His work in Germany and Austria speaks for itself," said Boehly.

"He will provide important support to Graham and the ownership group and play a vital part in advancing our overall vision for the club."

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League, eight points off the top four, but have reached the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Dortmund.

