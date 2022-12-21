Olympic downhill champion Feuz to retire after Kitzbuehel next month

Switzerland's Beat Feuz last won gold in the men's downhill at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Paris (AFP) – Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland announced on Wednesday that he will retire after the World Cup race at Kitzbuehel next month.

Advertising Read more

"After 16 years in the World Cup, I will end my career as a competitive skier on Saturday January 21," the 35-year-old said in a statement on the Swiss Ski Federation website.

"I look forward to participating one last time in my favourite events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel."

Feuz's last victory was the men's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. He won Olympic bronze in the downhill in Pyeongchang four years earlier when he also took silver in the Super G.

"Pushing my limits and taking risks has been my passion for years in high-level skiing," said the four-time winner of the downhill Crystal Globe.

"My intuition has often been the key to success. Today, my intuition tells me that my physical limits have been reached."

Feuz competed primarily in speed disciplines, winning three Olympic medals and three at the World Championships, including gold in St. Moritz in 2017.

"I am infinitely grateful to have been able to exercise my passion for so long," he continued.

"I look forward to having more time for my family and look forward to the challenges life has in store for me."

Feuz won 16 World Cup races of which 13 were in the downhill, with 58 podium finishes.

He won the downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, and on the famed Streif at Kitzbuehel both three times, and was a double winner in the Austrian resort in 2021.

© 2022 AFP