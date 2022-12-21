Tennis ace Becker recounts horrors of British prison life after fraud conviction

Tennis

Boris Becker told a German TV station that he feared for his safety while he was serving a prison sentence in Britain.

Former tennis world number one Boris Becker vowed during an emotional TV interview to avoid the mistakes that led to his jail sentence for fraud in April. The 55-year-old German, who shot to fame nearly 40 years ago as the first unseeded man to win Wimbledon, was found guilty of illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

“It's up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he told SAT.1. "I believe prison was good for me.”

Becker was only 17 when he shocked the tennis world in 1985 to win the most prestigious grass court tournament on the planet.

He claimed two more Wimbledon crowns as well as two Australian Opens and one US Open during a glittering career.

But he squandered his millions away in a blaze of flamboyance and buccaneering ventures such as playing poker. He was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Fear

“It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker recalled when he was unable to say farewell to his family before being led to a jail at the court room.

Becker would normally have had to serve half of his 30 month sentence before being eligible for release.

However, he was allowed to go free under a fast-track deportation programme for foreign nationals.

Becker, who was deported to Germany on 15 December, admitted he was frightened about the possibility of attacks from other inmates at Wandsworth prison in south London.

“The many films I saw beforehand didn’t help,” he added.

Help

Becker said prison authorities appeared to have tried to ensure his safety, allocating him a single cell and getting three "listeners" - experienced inmates — to guide him in his new life behind bars.

That included coping with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison meals mainly consisted of rice, potatoes and sauce.

“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” said Becker.

During the interview which aired on Tuesday night, Becker recounted moments at Wandsworth and at Huntercombe prison where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in.

Becker said he coped by reading philosophy and helping other convicts with maths and English.

Asked about the judge's statement that he had shown no humility during court proceedings, Becker conceded his arrogance.

“Of course I was guilty," he added. "Maybe I should have been even more clear, more emotional. Still it could have been much worse.”

Under the terms of the deportation order, Becker will not be allowed to return to Britain for 10 years.

He said he and his partner, Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro, will probably leave Germany to settle in the United States or Dubai.

