Eight Eagles earn Pro Bowl selections

Miami (AFP) – The Philadelphia Eagles have had eight players selected for this season's Pro Bowl Games to be held in Las Vegas on February 5.

While the traditional Pro Bowl game is being replaced by a week of skills competitions culminating in a game of non-contact flag football, the selection for rosters remains a matter of prestige.

The Eagles, the NFC's first placed team with a 13-1 record, will be represented by receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.

The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.

The quarterback selections for the AFC are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Joining Hurts as the NFC quarterbacks are Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

The selections for the two rosters are based on voting of fans, players and coaches.

