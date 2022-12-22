Mominul hits 50 but Indian bowlers dominate Bangladesh

Mominul was unbeaten on 65, his 16th Test fifty but the first in seven Tests, alongside Mehidy Hasan on four not out at the break

Dhaka (AFP) – Mominul Haque scored a fifty but India halted Bangladesh's progress with regular strikes on the opening day of the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets each and Umesh Yadav claimed another as India restricted Bangladesh to 184-5 at tea after the hosts elected to bat.

Mominul was unbeaten on 65, his 16th Test fifty but the first in seven Tests, alongside Mehidy Hasan on four not out at the break.

Bangladesh resumed the post-lunch session on 82-2, but on the first ball skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-off off Yadav for 16.

Mushfiqur Rahim played some aggressive shots, including three successive fours off Ashwin before Unadkat forced him into giving a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Mushfiqur, who shared a 50-run partnership with Mominul for the fourth wicket, departed for 26.

Liton Das too paid the price for his aggression, lofting a catch to KL Rahul at short mid-wicket off Ashwin for 25.

Earlier in the morning, Unadkat, playing just his second Test in 12 years, broke the 39-run opening stand with his maiden Test wicket.

He dismissed opener Zakir Hasan, who got a top edge that flew to stand-in India skipper Rahul at slip, departing for 15.

Ashwin had Najmul Hossain for 24 in the next over after the left-hander offered no shot to a ball that pitched outside off-stump and was judged leg-before.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets -- and brought in paceman Unadkat.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul for Yasir Ali.

