Pele to stay in hospital in Brazil over Christmas for cancer treatment

Pele and France's Kylian Mbappé (right) are the only players to have scored in a World Cup final as a teenager.

Doctors treating the Brazilian football legend Pele on Thursday said the 82-year-old would stay in hospital over Christmas for treat to his worsening cancer.

A statement from the Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said Pele needed special care for his liver and heart.

“The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team," the statement added.

Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021 and has been in hospital since 29 November.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote on Instagram: “Our Christmas at home has been suspended.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!

“We are going to turn this room into a Sambodromo [just kidding], we will even make caipirinhas [not kidding!!].”

There was a scare in early December that he was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy. At the time he replied to that by saying on Instagram: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

"I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. Thank you so much for everything.”

Pele shot to fame when he was in his teens helping Brazil to their first World Cup title in Sweden in 1958.

He was also part of the squad that retained the trophy four years later in Chile - the last nation to win back-to-back titles.

In Mexico in 1970, Pele scored Brazil's 100th goal at a World Cup when he headed in the opener during the World Cup final against Italy.

He also set up Carlos Alberto's goal for 4-1 towards the end of the match. The triumph made him the only player to win three World Cup winners medals.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazil players unfurled a banner to wish him well following their last-16 win over South Korea.

