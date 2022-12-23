Kane's state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain

Harry Kane reacts after missing from the spot during England's World Cup quarter-final defeat against France

London (AFP) – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted Harry Kane will be in the right frame of mind when the England striker returns to Premier League action following his World Cup heartache.

Kane's missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.

However, Conte expects his star player to put that disappointment behind him now he's back on club duty, starting with Monday's clash at London rivals Brentford.

"No, honestly (I am not worried) because we're talking about a world class striker," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"In football you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored.

"I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us."

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table but eight points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more than their bitter north London rivals.

Conte's contract is set to expire after the end of the season, although Spurs do have the option to extend it by 12 months.

"I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play," Conte said.

"In this case Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.

"We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here."

Spurs will be without Argentina's World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford, with Lloris only named on the bench if he is involved at all.

