Italy's Traore wins first Treviso game since rotten banana Christmas gift

Italy prop Cherif Traore was given a rotten banana by a Treviso team-mate during the club's Christmas Secret Santa

Milan (AFP) – Cherif Traore played just under an hour on Saturday in his first match since receiving a rotten banana as a Christmas gift from a team-mate as Treviso beat Zebre Parma 38-5 in the United Rugby Championship.

Advertising Read more

Italy prop Traore, 28, who was born in Guinea, was given the 'present' on Tuesday during a Secret Santa exchange, a game where individuals buy gifts that are then distributed anonymously.

Traore spoke out on Instagram after the incident saying he was used to putting on "a brave face every time I hear racist jokes... but yesterday was different".

An unnammed squad member from Treviso, backed by clothing company Benetton, was suspended and the Italian Rugby Federation launched a formal investigation on Thursday.

The URC has also demanded a full report on the incident, saying that "racism and discrimination of any kind are abhorrent... and are utterly counter to the values of the sport of rugby".

Traore was given a good cheer from the home crowd of 3,600 on Saturday with 'No To Racism' on the back of Treviso's jerseys as the tight-head made his first touch after a quarter of an hour with the hosts leading 7-0 following fly-half Tomas Albornoz' impressive solo effort.

They extended their advantage to 19-0 at the interval after brother Niccolo and Lorenzo Cannone crossed.

Traore was replaced on 57 minutes and received warm applause from supporters as he left the field.

South African full-back Rhyno Smith and hooker Giacomo Nicotera scored for the home side before Luca Bigi responded for the away side, who are looking for their first away win since January 2021.

Replacement Riccardo Favretto completed the rout with Treviso's sixth try of proceedings with five minutes to play as they moved a place below the play-off spots on points difference.

© 2022 AFP