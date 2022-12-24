Perpignan's Tedder returns home after Top 14 concussion

Tristan Tedder did not move for two minutes after a crunching tackle in the early minutes of Perpignan's 38-10 defeat by Montpellier

Paris (AFP) – Perpignan's South African fly-half Tristan Tedder has been able to return home after he was stretchered off during this weekend's loss to Montpellier, the Catalan outfit said on Saturday.

Durban-born Tedder, 26, who can also play full-back, left the field after just two minutes of Friday's defeat following a tackle where he lost conciousness.

"The first examinations made at the hospital in Montpellier were reassuring, the player was allowed to go home last night to Perpignan to spend Christmas with his friends and family," the club said.

"We wish him a good recovery," they added.

Perpignan's next match is on Saturday as they host Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in the French Top 14.

