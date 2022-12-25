Packers defeat Miami to boost NFL playoffs hopes

Green Bay's Rasul Douglas, holding the football, celebrates with his Packers teammates after making the game-clinching interception in a 26-20 NFL victory at Miami

Miami (AFP) – Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while Green Bay defenders intercepted three passes in the fourth quarter in a 26-20 NFL victory on Sunday at Miami.

The triumph lifts the Packers to 7-8, level with Seattle and Detroit and one-half game behind Washington for the final NFC playoff berth.

Green Bay picked off Miami's Tua Tagovailoa to set up field goals of 28 and 26 yards by Mason Crosby and a final Packers interception by Rasul Douglas in the dying seconds sealed their third victory in a row.

"A special day for us. Our defense came up and played outstanding," Rodgers said. "We were down 20-10 and scored the last 16 points. Offensively we struggled in the red zone. But this was special."

The Dolphins suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and fell to 8-7, clinging to the last AFC playoff berth by a single game over four rivals with two games remaining.

Green Bay was aided with Saturday losses by Detroit, Seattle and Washington.

"Everything we needed to happen this weekend happened," Rodgers said. "I'm really proud of our team. We found a way to win and the way our defense stepped up the last few drives was outstanding."

The Packers finish with home games in frigid Green Bay against Detroit and Minnesota, who play in domed venues.

"Couple of dome teams coming in," Rodgers noted. "It has been cold up in Green Bay."

Later games Sunday find Denver at the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay at Arizona.

