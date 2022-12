Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan

On the move: Atletico Madrid's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has secured a loan deal with Wolves

Madrid (AFP) – Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a loan deal with rock-bottom English Premier League side Wolves, the Spanish club announced.

Advertising Read more

The 23-year-old Brazilian moved to Spain from Hertha Berlin in Germany in 2021 for a fee of 26 million euros but struggled to make any significant impact with the Madrid club.

He scored seven goals last season but hasn't found the net in 17 appearances in the current campaign.

"From Atletico Madrid we wish Matheus Cunha the best of success," said the Spanish club.

© 2022 AFP