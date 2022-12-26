Broncos fire Hackett after big loss to Rams

Nathaniel Hackett is out as head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos, who fired him after the team's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, a day after their embarrassing 51-14 NFL loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The defeat dropped the Broncos to 4-11 and spelled the end to Hackett's tenure after just 11 months.

In a statement announcing the move, Broncos owner and chief executive Greg Penner thanked Hackett and indicated support for general manager George Paton.

"Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," the statement said.

"This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a head coach.

"We recognize and appreciate this organization's championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team.

"Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition," the statement said.

Former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, who was hired in September to aid in-game management decisions, was named interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Broncos -- as well as the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams -- had already been eliminated from playoff contention before Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

The Broncos -- who have boasted an often impressive defense but one of the league's worst offenses this season -- missed the playoffs for a seventh straight year.

That's the longest playoff drought since the Broncos failed to reach the post-season as a young franchise from 1960-76.

Against the Rams, the Broncos turned the ball over four times. The Rams, who had scored 24 points just twice in the season, had 31 on the board before halftime.

"That was a bad game," Hackett said Sunday night. "Embarrassing game."

The Broncos' struggles are a massive disappointment for the franchise's new ownership group, which hired 43-year-old Hackett on January 27.

However, the Broncos scored multiple touchdowns in just two of their first 12 games. After starting 2-1 they lost 10 of their next 11 games.

© 2022 AFP