World champions England to play white ball series in Bangladesh

England's victory in the T20 World Cup in November means they are the undisputed white ball world champions, adding to their 2019 ODI title

London (AFP) – England's preparations to defend their men's ODI world title next year will include a three-match series in Bangladesh in March, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler's side, who added the world T20 crown this year to the ODI title they won in 2019, will also play three T20 internationals on the tour.

The matches were originally due to be played in September and October 2021 but were postponed because of pressures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

England and Bangladesh have both qualified for the ODI World Cup which takes place in India in October-November, with the full schedule still to be decided.

It will be England's first visit to Bangladesh since 2016, when they won an ODI series 2-1.

"It is exciting that the England men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh," said ECB interim chief executive Clare Connor.

"The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions."

The tour will start with the first ODI on March 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka with the second at the same venue two days later.

The third will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 6.

Chattogram will then stage the first T20 on March 9 with two further games back in Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

England in Bangladesh 2023:

March 1 - 1st ODI, Dhaka

March 3 - 2nd ODI, Dhaka

March 6 - 3rd ODI, Chattogram

March 9 - 1st T20, Chattogram

March 12 - 2nd T20, Dhaka

March 14 - 3rd T20, Dhaka

