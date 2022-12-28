Gut-Behrami edges first run in Semmering giant slalom

Lara Gut-Behrami was quickest in the first run of Wednesday's giant slalom in Semmering

Semmering (Austria) (AFP) – Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami clocked the fastest time in the first run of the second giant slalom in Semmering on Wednesday, ahead of Tuesday's winner Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 31-year-old Gut-Behrami, who took gold in last year's world championships and bronze at the Beijing Olympics at the start of the year, was 0.22 seconds quicker than the American.

Shiffrin secured her 78th World Cup victory on Tuesday and is now just four short of equalling the women's record of 82 held by her compatriot Lindsey Vonn. Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark holds the overall record of 86 wins.

The Italian Marta Bassino, who heads the discipline standings, was third fastest, 0.81secs behind Gut-Behrami

Olympic champion Sara Hector was in fifth 1.01sec off the pace with Petra Vlhova in seventh

The second round is scheduled from 1200 GMT.

