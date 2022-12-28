Scotland's Redpath extends Bath time

London (AFP) – Cameron Redpath is set to play alongside Scotland team-mate Finn Russell at Bath next season after agreeing a contract extension with the English Premiership club.

The 23-year-old centre, the son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, has put an injury-hit 2021/22 season behind him to form a midfield partnership at southwest club Bath with Ollie Lawrence.

Next season, he will be joined at the Recreation Ground by fly-half Russell, who will be moving from Paris-based Racing 92.

"After a difficult couple of years with injury, Cam has shown how exciting a talent he is this season," said Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan on Wednesday.

"He is fast establishing himself as an international standard centre with Scotland and is a key part of our midfield at Bath.

"He is always looking to better himself and we are delighted he will continue his progression with us," added van Graan, whose side are currently bottom of the 11-team table in English rugby union's top flight.

© 2022 AFP