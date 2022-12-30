Dolphins QB Tagovailoa ruled out of Patriots clash

Miami (AFP) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in Sunday's game with the New England Patriots and he remains in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.

Tagovailoa was placed back in the protocol after experiencing symptoms of concussion after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Veteran back-up Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback in New England for the Dolphins who could book their place in the playoffs on Sunday.

Miami would be into the post-season if they beat Bill Belichick's team and the New York Jets fail to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

But the absence of their starting quarterback is a major blow for McDaniel's team and has raised concerns over Tagovailoa's health after he was sidelined with concussion issues earlier in the season.

McDaniel was reluctant to discuss his player's detailed health condition but said he was in better condition than the day before.

“It doesn’t do anybody any service” to discuss Tagovailoa’s future, McDaniel said.

“He has to be focused on his health.” he added

McDaniel said he would have to wait until game day to make decisions over linebacker Bradley Chubb (hand) and fullback Alec Ingold (finger) who have both been absent from practise this week.

