England's Marler charged over Heenan comments

London (AFP) – England prop Joe Marler is facing fresh disciplinary action following comments made towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan while playing for club side Bristol.

Advertising Read more

The Rugby Football Union said Friday that Marler had been charged under the governing body's rule 5.12 -- conduct prejudicial to the game.

Marler's comments, made during the first half of Tuesday's Premiership match, reportedly related to Heenan's mother.

Marler will face a disciplinary hearing later Friday, with the RFU saying: "Joe Marler, Harlequins, has been charged under RFU rule 5.12 for conduct prejudicial to the game for comments made to a Bristol Bears player during the match on Tuesday 27 December.

"The hearing will take place at 4.30pm (1630 GMT) today, Friday 30 December."

The 32-year-old Marler has been no stranger to disciplinary action during his career.

In 2016, he received a two-week suspension and was fined £20,000 for calling Wales prop Samson Lee "gypsy boy", and two years ago Marler was given a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during a Six Nations international

Speaking immediately after the Harlequins match, Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: "I brought Jake over from New Zealand to Connacht and to Bristol. He is like a son to our family and I have never seen him like that.

"It's best to say one of the areas we are all trying to work on is the spirit of the game. I love Joe Marler, but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before.

"We are all custodians of the game -- players, coaches - and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit. Jake reacted to something that was said."

© 2022 AFP