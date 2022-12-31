Six-try Stade keep pressure on Toulouse in Top 14

No way through: Stade Francais lock Marcos Kremer attempts to steal the ball from Pau full-back Leo Barre

Paris (AFP) – Stade Francais ran in six tries to defeat Pau 37-3 on Saturday, racking up a third consecutive Top 14 victory to stay on the trail of leaders Toulouse.

Advertising Read more

After wins over European champions La Rochelle and Racing92, Stade were shackled by Pau in the first half and led by just 8-3 at the interval.

They took advantage of a yellow card for Samoan centre Tumua Manu in the early stages to grab the opening try by winger Sione Tui.

Back-rower Giovanni Habel Kuffner, hooker Lucas Peyresblanques, winger Lester Estien, South African centre Jeremy Ward and scrum-half compatriot James Hall all scored in the second period to secure a bonus point.

Stade are now just two points behind Toulouse who face Clermont on Sunday.

Castres had to battle back from 26-13 down to draw 26-26 with Racing92 and preserve their two-year undefeated home record, a run of 28 matches.

Castres, last season's runners-up, were indebted to the boot of Benjamin Urdapilleta who kicked 53rd and 56th minute penalties to eat into the deficit.

Scrum-half Gauthier Doubrere then grabbed a converted try on the hour mark to bring the scores level.

Urdapilleta had the chance to win the game in the last moments but his drop goal attempt missed the target.

Bayonne made it seven wins in seven with a 23-18 win against Toulon while La Rochelle saw off Perpignan 29-10.

International winger Teddy Thomas scored two of La Rochelle's tries.

Perpignan played the entire second half with 14 men after skipper Mathieu Acebes was red-carded.

Lyon winger Ethan Dumortier scored a season-leading eighth try of the campaign.

However, Lyon still slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat, a 30-27 home loss against Brive.

© 2022 AFP