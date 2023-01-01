Brady sparks Bucs into NFL playoffs and Giants also qualify

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown in the Buccaneers' victory over Carolina

Washington (AFP) – Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lift Tampa Bay into the NFL playoffs on Sunday while the New York Giants also booked a post-season berth.

Advertising Read more

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, 45, completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:58 remaining as the Buccaneers beat Carolina 30-24.

Mike Evans made 10 catches for 207 yards -- including touchdown grabs of 30, 57 and 63 yards from Brady -- and the Bucs (8-8) took the NFC South crown for Brady's 19th career division title.

Bucs punter Jake Camarda grabbed a bad snap and managed a kick in the dying seconds to avoid giving Carolina the ball with great field position, saving the triumph.

The Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and only the second time since winning the 2011 NFL season crown thanks to a 38-10 home victory over Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 yards and another two scores to ignite the Giants (9-6-1) and seal a wildcard playoff position.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) squandered a chance to capture the NFC top seed -- and a first-round bye plus home-field edge -- for the second week in a row with a 20-10 home loss to New Orleans.

The Saints (7-9) sacked Gardner Minshew, filling in for injured Jalen Hurts, six times and got a 12-yard interception return touchdown from Marshon Lattimore.

"Our defense did a phenomenal job," Saints defender Cameron Jordan said. "We knew we had to get this win to keep our playoff hopes alive."

Eagles defender Josh Sweat was carted off the field and hospitalized with a neck injury but the team said he would be discharged Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) also failed to secure a top seed, their bid to clinch the AFC with a Monday victory at Cincinnati thwarted when the Kansas City Chiefs edged visiting Denver 27-24.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the fourth quarter when the Chiefs took the lead for good.

The Miami Dolphins, playing without concussion-sidelined quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, missed a chance at a playoff spot with a 23-21 loss at New England.

Mac Jones threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Patriots, who matched Miami at 8-8.

Lions rout Bears

Washington (7-8-1) stumbled with a chance to tighten a grip on the playoffs, dropping a 24-10 home contest against Cleveland as Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes for the Browns (7-9).

Detroit (8-8) moved ahead of Washington in the playoff fight by routing Chicago 41-10 as Jared Goff threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Jamaal Williams ran 22 times for 144 and a touchdown.

Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Chargers had already clinched AFC playoff berths.

Philadelphia, Minnesota, Dallas and San Francisco had already secured NFC post-season spots.

Jacksonville's win streak reached four games with a 31-3 victory at Houston and the Jaguars (8-8) can claim the AFC South division title and a playoff berth by winning at home next week over Tennessee (7-9). The Titans have lost six in a row.

© 2023 AFP