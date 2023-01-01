In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps

In a pickle: Spain's Paula Badosa reacts on a point against Britain's Harriet Dart

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice.

Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.

"I took the pickle juice and my body started to relax a little bit," Badosa said.

"That's why I started to play more aggressive. But it was surprising because I don't usually cramp."

Badosa, watched courtside in Sydney by 22-time major winner and United Cup teammate Rafael Nadal, explained she had previously used pickle water when she cramped during a tournament in Madrid.

It certainly paid off -- WTA statistics showed that before she took the pickle juice she was serving an average of 122km/h.

After, that figure rocketed to 132km/h.

Badosa gave Spain their first point of the tie with victory in three hours.

However, Dan Evans put things right for the British team, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to clinch a final four spot, 3-1.

Evans, who had felt poorly coming into the event, said team support from the bench was key.

"I don't feel my strongest, but we have a great team behind us," he said after firing an ace on second match point.

"We're into the semis, we've done unbelievably well on court."

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed out against Brazil in Brisbane.

After the Brazilians won both opening singles rubbers Saturday, Ruud's 6-3, 6-2 victory brought his country back into contention.

But the comeback was short-lived with the South Americans taking the tie when Laura Pigossi outlasted Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 in almost two hours at Pat Rafter Arena.

'Feeling the pressure'

Brazil won the mixed doubles to give them a 4-1 win.

Ruud was far too consistent for the 71st ranked Monteiro, who made 27 unforced errors, wrapping up a dominant win in only 70 minutes to at least give him confidence heading into the new season.

"It was a must-win match for Norway so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit," Ruud said. "But I was able to come out with a good start."

The Norwegian was a runner-up at last year's French and US Opens and said he was feeling confident ahead of the Australian Open later this month where he will bid to win a first Grand Slam title.

He did not play at Melbourne Park last year after rolling his ankle the day before his first match and said he wanted to make amends.

"I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate," he said.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova proved too strong for Germany's Laura Siegemund, romping home 6-4, 6-2, in Sydney.

It ensured the Czech Republic won the tie with an unassailable 3-0 lead, having lost their opening clash with the United States 4-1.

"Playing Laura is always difficult. She's changing her game a lot, so I had to be ready for everything. I'm glad I got the point," said Kvitova, who beat American world number three Jessica Pegula earlier in the tournament.

German Oscar Otte defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 and Germany won the mixed doubles, but the Czechs won the tie 3-2.

In Perth, Belgium and Bulgaria were locked at 2-2 heading into the mixed doubles.

Elise Mertens beat Gergana Topalova 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 before Bulgaria levelled the tie when Dimitar Kuzmanov downed Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-0.

The Bulgarians claimed victory in the deciding rubber 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10-6 through Isabella Shinikova and Alexandar Lazarov, who defeated Mertens and David Goffin by coming from match point down.

Croatia completed a 3-0 sweep of Argentina as Petra Martic held off Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

