Croatia defender Lovren rejoins Lyon

Dejan Lovren finished third at the World Cup with Croatia, shortly before joining Lyon

Lyon (AFP) – Former Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren has joined Lyon from Zenit Saint-Petersburg on a two-and-a-half year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Advertising Read more

The 33-year-old Lovren played for Lyon for three seasons before stints with Southampton and, most famously, for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lovren helped the Reds win their first Premier League title in 2020 and also lifted the Champions League with them in 2019.

He was captain of the Zenit side that won the Russian Premier League in the last two seasons.

"I'm so happy to be back at Lyon, that club that opened up the door of international football for me," said Lovren who will add some much-needed experience to a youthful Lyon back-line.

"When I left in 2013 I had some regrets that I hadn't shown what I can do. I want to prove to everyone what kind of player I am."

With Laurent Blanc taking over as head coach in October, Lyon are currently eighth in Ligue 1, nine points off the Champions League places and 20 points shy of leaders Par Saint-Germain.

Lyon was bought up by American group Eagle Football just before Christmas and Blanc has been promised the funds he needs to rebuild since his appointment in October.

© 2023 AFP