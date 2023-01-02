Lens focus on PSG's weaknesses to inflict first defeat of the season

French Football

Lens boss Franck Haise celebrated his 100th game in charge with a 3-1 victory over Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain. 1 January, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain skipper Marquinhos on Monday urged his teammates to remain calm after a first Ligue 1 defeat of the season cut their lead to four points. Second-placed Lens overpowered the champions 3-1 on Sunday night with a display of attacking verve and gritty defence.

Advertising Read more

The hosts took an early lead after five minutes when a deflection from PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma went to an unmarked Przemyslaw Frankowski, who volleyed the ball into the open net.

Hugo Ekitike equalised for PSG three minutes later. Lens striker Lois Openda restored his side's lead in the 28th minute and Alexis Claude-Maurice made it three for Lens two minutes into the second-half.

PSG were without Neymar - suspended following his red card against Strasbourg last Wednesday - and Lionel Messi who is recovering from his exertions at the World Cup in Qatar.

Shorn of such attacking acolytes, France international Kylian Mbappé failed to inspire his team.

"We shouldn't question everything," added Marquinhos.

A long way to go

"We had a good start to the season, we qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, we were unbeaten until this game.

"Lens are now only four points behind us but there's still a long way to go.

"The title's not going to be decided quite yet. The defeats always force you to look at how you are doing things."

PSG boss Christophe Galtier lamented his side's lack of organisation.

"We made far too many mistakes against a Lens side that deserved their victory," he added.

Lens coach Franck Haise celebrated his 100th game in charge by taking a microphone and singing a club anthem with the jubilant fans gathered at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium.

🔥🎥 ÉPISODE 9 : Olélé, Olala ... Ils ont chicoté le leader !



Des images magnifiques avec Franck Haise comme capo. #RCLPSG #Ligue1UberEats #PrimeVideoLigue1 pic.twitter.com/9km1bRVmeY — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) January 1, 2023

It was his side's ninth consecutive victory at home.

"This type of game proves that we can beat anyone," added Haise.

Ambitious football

"We're happy to be four points behind PSG but especially to have already 40 points.

"Our goal is to continue doing what we do, playing ambitious football with the same collective state of mind."

Lens will resume their pursuit of PSG on 11 January when they play at second-from-bottom Strasbourg as the pacesetters host bottom club Angers.

Before those Ligue 1 appointments, Lens will play at fifth tier Linas-Montlhéry on Sunday in the last 64 of the Coupe de France.

On Saturday in the same competition, PSG take on third division Chateauroux.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe