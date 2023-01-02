Pelé's coffin to lie in state at Santos stadium, where the legend began

Football

Pelé's coffin will be displayed on the pitch at Santos FC's Vila Belmiro stadium where he played for most of his career.

Just hours after Brazil's new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was officially sworn in, the wake began on Monday for the football legend Pelé on the field at Santos FC's Vila Belmiro stadium where he played for most of his storied career.

Dubbed 'The King' for his extraordinary feats with a football and goalscoring prowess, Pelé died last Thursday at the age of 82 from colon cancer.

On Tuesday, a procession carrying his coffin will go through the streets of Santos, passing the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, and end at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery.

He will be buried in a ceremony attended by family.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940, he acquired the nickname Pelé during his childhood in Santos.

Still in his teens, he announced his prodigious talents at the 1958 World Cup where he helped Brazil to their first World title.

Four years later in Chile, he featured in a Brazil side that became only the second nation after Italy in 1934 and 1938 to retain the title.

Legend

FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, soccer player Neymar, left, and former soccer player Pele, right, shares a laugh during the centennial anniversary celebration of the team in Santos, Brazil. © Nelson Antoine / AP

His apotheosis came at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. He was the epicentre of a team that dazzled with their bravura in the blazing sun.

Pelé scored Brazil's 100th goal at a World Cup tournament when his header put them 1-0 ahead in the final against Italy.

He also set up Jairzinho's goal to extend their lead to 3-1.

There was also the flamboyant nonchalance of his pass for Carlos Alberto's spectacular strike in the closing stages to make it 4-1.

Tributes poured in from former teammates and opponents after his death was announced.

Neymar, who equalled Pelé's goal record for Brazil during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, hailed the legend.

"Before Pelé football was just sport," said the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

"Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King."

