Injury threatens Ireland captain Sexton's Six Nations

London (AFP) – Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was set to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury that threatens his involvement in this season's Six Nations.

The 37-year-old fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster's United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.

He has now been ruled out of next weekend's URC clash against the Ospreys -- and could also be doubtful for the start of world number one-ranked Ireland's Six Nations campaign away to Wales on February 4.

"Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then," Leinster said Tuesday on their website

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland's three Autumn Nations internationals this season because of injury.

© 2023 AFP