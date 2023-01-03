Rodrygo pays tribute to Pele as Real advance to Spanish Cup last 16

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo honoured Pele after scoring the only goal against Cacereno

Madrid (AFP) – Rodrygo scored the only goal and celebrated by paying tribute to Pele as Real Madrid advanced to the Spanish Cup last 16 on Tuesday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over fourth-tier Cacereno.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock after 69 minutes beating two defenders to fire in and celebrated by jumping with an upward fist, the way football great and compatriot Pele used to celebrate his goals.

Pele's funeral was held Tuesday in Brazil after his death last week at age 82.

Madrid made their Cup debut in the round of 32 and coach Carlo Ancelotti rested star players including Karim Benzema for the trip to the western Extremadura side who had ousted top flight Girona in the previous round.

On Tuesday, Valencia, Villarreal and Espanyol also advanced to the last 16.

Espanyol eliminated Celta Vigo 3-1 after extra time in the only top-flight duel, after the match ended 1-1 following regular time.

Sergi Darder scored Espanyol's second with Nico Melamed bagging the winner with two minutes to go after Celta lost Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín to a second yellow card.

First division sides Rayo Vallecano and Getafe were eliminated by second division teams Sporting Gijon (2-0) and Levante (3-2) respectively.

Valencia eased past La Nucía 3-0 in a regional derby with Justin Kluivert opening the scoring after three minutes.

Villarreal stormed back past FC Cartagena, who had taken a surprise lead, with the first division side sealing a 5-1 victory with all their goals in the second half.

On Wednesday, Barcelona play at Intercity, a third-division team from Alicante, while Atletico Madrid play second-division Real Oviedo.

