Springbok World Cup-winning skipper Kolisi signs for Racing 92

Paris (AFP) – South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi signed for Top 14 side Racing 92 on Tuesday and will join them after the Springbok defence of their title later this year.

The 31-year-old -- the first black player to captain South Africa -- will be the three-time European Champions Cup finalists' marquee player, replacing Scottish fly-half Finn Russell, who is leaving for English Premiership side Bath.

"I am really enthusiastic at the idea of joining Racing 92 after the World Cup," said Kolisi in a club statement.

"It is a club with a vision which I have always admired.

"Racing 92 has big ambitions on the pitch and equally very encouraging social affair projects which correspond to my values and personal goals."

Jacky Lorenzetti, the Racing owner, said Kolisi's inspiring leadership would bring added value to the team.

"Siya Kolisi's signing confirms Racing's ambition," he said.

"His record of winning and his natural leadership makes him a superb player as well as an outstanding human being."

Lorenzetti will hope Kolisi's leadership propels Racing to their first trophy since winning the sixth of their league titles in 2016.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup runs from September 8 until October 28 in France.

