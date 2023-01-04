Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for life in Saudi top flight at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will play outside Europe for the first time in his career after joining Al Nassr in Riyadh.

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled to start his integration into the Al Nassr side on Wednesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia to play in the country's top flight.

The Saudi Division 1 pacesetters entertain Al Taee Hail on Thursday at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh.

However, it was unclear whether the 37-year-old Portugal skipper would feature in the starting line-up for the 12th game of the season.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo said he was relishing the challenge of turning out in a new league following his unveiling in front of 25,000 fans.

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life," he said. "In Europe, my work is done.

"I won everything, I played in the most important clubs in Europe and now it's a new challenge in Asia."

Haul

Ronaldo claimed 37 trophies including five Champions League crowns during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He said he had several potential suitors from all around the world after his exit from Manchester United in December but chose to sign with Al Nassr because the move provided him a chance to make an impact off the pitch.

"I'm grateful to Al Nassr, for giving me this opportunity to develop football for the younger generation, for the women as well," he added.

"For me, it's a challenge, but I also feel very happy and proud."

Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia, who has coached at Lille, Lyon and Marseille in France as well as Roma in Italy, hailed the arrival of the star.

"The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and will contribute to the development of Saudi football," he added.

"The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and entertain the fans."

Ronaldo became available following an acrimonious split with Manchester United that came during the World Cup in Qatar.

The two parted ways in the wake of a TV interview in which Ronaldo complained about the ownership and management at Manchester United.

His 30-month deal in Saudi Arabia is rumoured to be worth 200 million euros.

