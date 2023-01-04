Messi returns to PSG after break to celebrate World Cup victory over France

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) returned to training at Paris Saint-Germain where he was greeted by other teammates such as Neymar (right) who featured at the World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi returned to training on Wednesday at Paris Saint-Germain just over a fortnight after skippering Argentina to a thrilling victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Before the session got underway, players and coaching staff formed a guard of honour for Messi at the training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on the leafy western fringes of the French capital.

Une 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐞 𝐝'𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 pour notre champion du monde ! 👏❤️💙#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/xsRHdfVbQS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023

Messi, 35, was deemed the best player at the World Cup - the first to be held in the Middle East.

He scored seven times and provided the pass leading to a goal on three occasions as Argentina claimed the prize on 18 December following a penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium.

It was their first world crown since Diego Maradona's art and artifice led them to glory in 1986.

Since the French top flight season resumed on 28 December, PSG have beaten Strasbourg 2-1.

But the Ligue 1 leaders suffered their first defeat of the season on 1 January at Lens who moved to within four points of the pacesetters.

On Friday, PSG play at third division Chateauroux in the last 64 of the Coupe de France.

