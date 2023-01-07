Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Shiffrin misses equalling record

Canada's Valerie Grenier led all the way for her maiden World Cup win in Kranjska Gora

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP) – Canada's Valerie Grenier claimed her maiden World Cup victory in the giant slalom on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrin finished sixth in Slovenia and missed out on equalling fellow American Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins.

Grenier, 26, led both runs down the slope in Kranjska Gora to edge Italian Marta Bassino by 0.37sec with Petra Vlhova of Slovakia third at 0.40.

It was the first giant slalom victory by a Canadian at the World Cup since Kathy Kreiner in 1974.

Shiffrin, chasing Vonn's record for World Cup victories, finished joint sixth overall, 1.33sec off the pace, after posting the fifth best time in the first run and just the 18th in the second.

She will have a another chance on Sunday to match Vonn's record when a second giant slalom is held in Kranjska Gora.

Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings but trails Bassino by 80 points in the giant slalom standings.

