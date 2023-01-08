Tributes abound for hospitalized Hamlin as Bills make NFL return

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs of support for hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin ahead of an NFL game against New England

New York (AFP) – Hospitalized NFL defender Damar Hamlin sent his Buffalo Bills teammates an emotional message on Sunday as they played for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest during a game.

Tributes to Hamlin, including fans and teammates wearing shirts with his jersey number "3" and holding "Pray for Damar" messages as they entered Highmark Stadium, were abundant as the Bills and New England Patriots kicked off on the final day of the NFL season.

The tension was broken in the game's opening seconds as Buffalo's Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a Bills touchdowns as a crowd of more than 71,000 erupted with joy.

It was Buffalo's first kickoff return for a touchdown in 18 years.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane called the game "a celebration of life" as Hamlin has made progress in his recovery after having had his heartbeat restored on the field following a blow to the chest Monday at Cincinnati.

Hamlin was watching on Sunday from his hospital room.

"GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers," Hamlin tweeted Sunday morning. "God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today."

The Bills paid tribute to Hamlin with a special "3" patch on their jerseys -- located over their hearts -- and "Love for Damar" shirts and caps on the sidelines.

"Pretty special to play for the number on the front," Bills quarterback Josh Allen told his teammates regarding Hamlin's number patch.

There was also a special recognition at the stadium for the medical staff that saved Hamlin's life on the field watched by millions of fans on national television.

"It united this whole country in many ways in supporting Damar and his recovery," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday in Buffalo.

League-wide moves to honor Hamlin included a pre-game moment of support for Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers and the outlining of the 3 in the 30-yard line numbers in Bills red or blue coloring.



The Bills, in agreement with the NFL and NFL Players Association, will pay Hamlin's full season salary under a four-year deal worth $3.64 million. Hamlin was put on injured reserve Friday and could have lost more than $20,000 as a result.

In their latest medical update, the Bills said Hamlin remains in critical condition but continues to make progress. After a breathing tube was removed Friday, he spoke to his teammates through FaceTime, saying, "Love you boys."

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not be completed but the Bills were able to handle the emotions of playing a final home game before the playoffs begin next week.

"It will be a challenge for our team to be able to manage the emotions," Beane said. "There are going to be tears out there."

