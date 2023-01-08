Two Hines kick return TDs spark Bills win, Miami into playoffs

Buffalo's Nyheim Hines returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown for an electrifying start to the Bills' emotional NFL contest against New England

New York (AFP) – Buffalo's Nyheim Hines returned kickoffs 96 and 101 yards for touchdowns on Sunday and the Bills captured a number-two NFL playoff seeding with an emotional 35-23 victory over New England.

In their first game since Buffalo defender Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived on the field last Monday, the Bills set up a home playoff game next week against Miami.

The Bills finish behind AFC top seed Kansas City and if those teams should meet in the conference final, it would be at a neutral site since last Monday's Cincinnati-Buffalo game will not be completed.

It was an emotional return to NFL competition for the Bills.

Hundreds of supportive signs for Hamlin and his recovery were on display as a crowd of more than 71,000 watched the Bills play host to New England.

Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to deliver an electric start.

"God Behind All This No Coincidence," Hamlin tweeted Sunday as he watched from his hospital room.

New England's Jakobi Meyers caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones in response.

Josh Allen capped a 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Dawson Knox to give Buffalo another lead but again New England equalized on a 2-yard Jones touchdown pass to DeVante Parker, making it 14-14 at halftime.

Nick Folk's 24-yard field goal after a Devin McCarty fumble recovery gave the Patriots their first lead early in the third quarter.

But Hines responded with a 101-yard kickoff return in another shocker -- there had been only four kickoff return touchdowns in the NFL all season -- and Buffalo reclaimed the lead.

Allen added a 42-yard touchdown pass to John Brown for a 28-17 Bills lead but Jones and Parker combined on a 26-yard touchdown pass to lift New England within within 28-23 but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

Jones was 17-for-17 on passes in New England's three touchdown drives.

Allen answered with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to create the final margin.

Miami's Jason Sanders kicked his third field goal of the game, a 50-yarder, with 18 seconds remaining to give the Dolphins an 11-6 victory over the visiting New York Jets.

That combined with New England's loss gave Miami the last AFC playoff berth.

Eagles try to fly high

The NFC top seed and final playoff berth will be decided later Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who have squandered two prior chances to take the top seed and first-round bye, can clinch with a victory at home over the New York Giants.

A loss opens the door for San Francisco, if the 49ers can win at home over Arizona, or Dallas if the 49ers and Eagles lose and the Cowboys can win at Washington. Dallas and 49er losses also would give the Eagles the top seed.

Three teams are in the fight for the last NFC playoff berth. Green Bay can take it with a home victory over Detroit. Seattle qualifies with a victory and Green Bay defeat. Detroit needs a Seattle loss as well as a victory over the Packers.

