Former Belgium boss Martinez anointed head of Portugal national football squad

Roberto Martinez, who has taken over as coach of Portugal, led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup finals. They failed to reach the knockout stages at the 2022 competition.

Roberto Martinez was named as the new coach of Portugal on Monday just over a month after stepping down as boss of Belgium. The 49-year-old Spaniard will take over from Fenando Santos who quit less than a week after Portugal lost in the quarter-finals to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup.

"I am delighted to be able to represent one of the most talented teams in the world,” Martínez said.

"I understand there are great expectations … but I also understand there is a very large team at the federation and together we will achieve our goals".

During his eight years in charge, Santos led Portugal to their first international titles.They beat France to claim the 2016 European championships and they won the 2019 Nations League.

"My point of departure will be the squad of 26 players who played in the World Cup," added Martinez. "And Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them."

The 37-year-old, who is Portugal's record goalscorer, was unveiled last week at the Saudi Arabian first division club Al-Nassr. The move to a less competitive league and his behaviour at the World Cup in Qatar could bring an end to an international career spanning nearly two decades and five World Cup tournaments.

Following a show of petulance after being substituted during the final pool match against South Korea on 2 December at Education City Stadium, Santos dropped him for the last-16 clash against Switzerland.

His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in the 6-1 demolition of Switzerland. Ronaldo was named as a substitute for Portugal's quarter-final against Morocco.

He eventually came on as a substitute but could not orchestrate a victory.

Thierry Henry on the cards?

Martinez' adventure at the World Cup was also less than glittering.

Belgium - containing stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku - were expected to advance to the knockout stages from a group containing, Morocco, Croatia and Canada.

After a fortunate opening day win over Canada, they lost to Morocco and drew with Croatia to leave the tournament. In 2018, they claimed third place. Martinez announced his departure after the stalemate with Croatia on 1 December at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

That vacancy could be filled by the former France international Thierry Henry - one of the Belgium team's assistant coaches.

Fernando Gomes, head of Portugal's football federation, said at Martinez's unveiling: "I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which Roberto received the invitation. This is an important moment for the national team".

Martinez cut his managerial teeth in Britain at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton. He took over as Belgium coach in 2016 and established the side at the top of Fifa world rankings for more than three years

