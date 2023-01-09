France skipper Hugo Lloris says au revoir to international football

French football

France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (right) announced his retirement from the international squad three weeks after his side lost the 2022 World Cup final to an Argentina team inspired by skipper Lionel Messi (left).

Hugo Lloris, the France goalkeeper and skipper, announced his retirement from the national squad on Monday night after a record-breaking international career spanning just over 14 years.

The 36-year-old revealed his decision in the French sports newspaper L’Equipe just hours after it emerged that his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Gareth Bale had decided to quit the game.

"After 14 years of fighting to wear the shirt, I think I've given it everything," said Lloris.

"It has been a pleasure to wear the jersey and a source of immense pride. I've worn it with a sense of duty and responsibility."

Lloris, who started his career at Nice before moving to Lyon and then north London in August 2012, won his first international cap against Uruguay in November 2008.

Two years later, he was anointed captain during the reign of France coach Laurent Blanc and he kept the role after Didier Deschamps was appointed boss during the summer of 2012.

Record

Lloris went on to lead the France side out on a record 121 occasions.

During that time he participated in seven international tournaments. He was the first to lift France's second World Cup crown in 2018 and the 2021 Nations League title.

During the 2022 World Cup quarter-final match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium, Lloris passed Lilian Thuram's mark of 142 appearances to become the most capped Frenchman.

There were two more games: a semi-final against Morocco and what would be his last match - the delirious World Cup final against Argentina which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium in Doha after France had battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Consideration

"I have been thinking of retiring since the end of the World Cup, but there has been something deep inside of me for maybe six months now and which grew during the competition, leading me to make this decision," Lloris said.

"There comes a point when you need to hand things over to the next generation. I've always said that the France team is bigger than any individual and there are goalkeepers who are ready to take things further."

The AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan leads the list for the succession. The 27-year-old missed the World Cup due to injury. But he has impressed during Lille's surge to the 2021 Ligue 1 title and AC Milan's run to the 2022 Serie A crown

Competition

Maignan will compete in the short term with the 37-year-old Steve Mandanda and 29-year-old Alphonse Areola of West Ham United.

The 23-year-old Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont, Illan Meslier at Leeds United and Lucas Chevalier, who are 22 and 21 respectively, could also force their way into the international reckoning.

"Mike is certainly ahead at the moment," said Lloris. "And I wish him nothing but the best - the same for the others who might appear.

"Of course I'll follow what goes on ... it's my old job and I want France to stay at the top of international football.

"But I need a bit more time for me, for my family and for my children," added Lloris.

"To have been the France goalkeeper for 14 and a half seasons is a big deal, but it is also mentally exhausting and I hope clearing some time for myself will allow me to keep playing at the highest level for a few more years."

France's next assignment under Deschamps - who signed a four year deal last Saturday - comes in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany.

France face World Cup quarter-finalists the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. They will also play Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.

The top two teams advance to the finals which will take place between 14 June 14 July.

