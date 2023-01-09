No man disrespects Zidane: French football boss Le Graët says sorry

French football

French football chief Noël Le Graët apologised on Monday for what he conceded were clumsy comments about the former France international Zinedine Zidane and his possible appointment as boss of the France national team in the wake of their defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final last month.

During an interview with the French broadcaster RMC on Sunday, Le Graët, who heads the French Football Federation (FFF), responded arrogantly when asked if Zidane had contacted the organisation about replacing France team coach Didier Deschamps.

"I wouldn't even have taken his call on the phone," said Le Graët. "To tell him what? 'Hello sir, don't worry, look for another club, I just agreed a contract with Didier.'"

The haughty attitude brought a wave of condemnation towards 81-year-old Le Graët.

Kylian Mbappé, who has had run-ins with Le Graët over publicity photo shoots while on France duty, tweeted his dismay.

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that," said the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera demanded an apology from Le Graët for the comments which she said showed a "shameful lack of respect".

Misunderstanding

Within 24 hours, Le Graët bowed to the pressure.

In a statement sent to the French news agency AFP he added: "I would like to apologise for these remarks which absolutely do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he [Zidane] was and the coach he has become".

"I gave an interview to RMC that I should not have given because they were looking for controversy by opposing Didier and Zinedine Zidane, two greats of French football.

"I admit that I made some clumsy remarks which created a misunderstanding."

The furore will not only increase the scrutiny on Le Graët - French football's most powerful administrator - but also the system which has allowed him to reign for four successive terms since June 2011.

"Football deserves better and so do our legends," said Olivia Gregoire, the French minister for small businesses, on public television channel France 2.

She said Le Graët had exhibited contempt. "It is time to ask questions about his future," she added.

Deserves admiration

Lionel Jospin, the prime minister in 1998 when Zidane's brace in the final against Brazil helped France secure their first World Cup, said: "I am not unaware of the work done by Noël Le Graët as president of the FFF and I know the merits that earned Didier Deschamps his renewal as coach.

"But I simply want to say that Zinedine Zidane, the great player who has illuminated French sport and a great club coach, deserves our admiration. He must be treated with respect."

Zinedine, who led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles as well as two La Liga crowns, was mooted as a replacement for Deschamps after the World Cup in Qatar.

France coach Didier Deschamps receiving the silver medal after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, December 18, 2022. © Reuters

But on Saturday, Deschamps, who skippered the side that won in 1998, signed a new contract to last until the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

On Tuesday, the pressure could continue to rise on Le Graët during a session in front of a government-convened panel where he will face questions about management practices at the FFF.

