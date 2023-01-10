Wold Cup winner Messi set to return to PSG line-up against Angers

Lionel Messi

Just over three weeks after breaking the hearts of France supporters in the World Cup final, Argentina skipper Lionel Messi looks set to return to Ligue 1 action for Paris Saint-Germain against Angers at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old returned to training on 4 January but was deemed unfit to play in the last-64 Coupe de France tie at Chateauroux on 6 January.

Even without Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar and Achraf Hakimi, PSG outgunned their opponents 3-1.

Mbappé is expected to miss the fixture against bottom club Angers who have gained only four of a possible 24 points on the road.

"Lionel played an extraordinary World Cup," said PSG boss Christophe Galtier. "He put in a lot of effort for his team and took a lot of hits over that month. I'll listen to what he says about how he feels but I hope that he can feature against Angers."

Galtier said he expected the Parc des Princes faithful to acclaim Messi's achievements in Qatar even though glory came at the expense of the France national team.

"There is no demand and need for Leo to be celebrated," added Galtier. "I hope that he will be celebrated by our supporters, there's no reason not to."

Galtier said he will be looking for a more dynamic outing after his players suffered their first league defeat of the season at Lens on 1 January.

The setback allowed Lens, who play at second-from-bottom Stransbourg on Wednesday, to move to within five points of PSG.

"The games are coming thick and fast," said Galtier. "We have to put in a better performance than we did at Lens. We have to show a different face. There were some good things in the Coupe de France game but it's a completely different competition."

The game on Wednesday night will be the first for Abdel Bouhazama as permanent coach.

The 54-year-old Frenchman was appointed interim boss during the break for the World Cup but he was handed the role on on a full-time basis last Thursday.

