Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

Jimmy Butler made 23 of 23 free throws in a record-breaking performance by Miami against Oklahoma City

Los Angeles (AFP) – Jimmy Butler led a record-breaking shooting display from the free throw line as the Miami Heat edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Miami talisman Butler finished with a perfect 23-of-23 free throws -- including a clutch game-winner with just under 13 seconds remaining -- in a 112-111 victory at the FTX Arena.

Butler's haul was part of a remarkable 40-for-40 free throws made by Miami, breaking the old record of 39-for-39 made by Utah against Portland in 1982.

Miami trailed 111-106 with less than a minute remaining but fought back with a Victor Oladipo three-pointer and a Butler layup to tie the game.

Butler's 23rd free throw of the night edged Miami into a one-point lead with just under 13 seconds remaining before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's attempted three-pointer to win it for Oklahoma City bounced off the rim.

Miami improved to 22-20 with the win while the Thunder fell to 18-23.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Joel Embiid returned from injury to deliver a 36-point performance as the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the injury-hit Detroit Pistons.

The 28-year-old Sixers ace had missed three straight games with a minor foot injury heading into Tuesday's Eastern Conference clash in Philadelphia.

But the two-time MVP runner-up looked back to his dominant self in just 23 minutes on court as Philadelphia romped to a 147-116 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid's points tally came from 12-of-20 shooting, while the Sixers big man also chipped in with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points each while Tobias Harris had 14 points as Philadelphia led from start to finish to improve to 25-15.

Harden's points tally was part of a second straight triple double. The 10-time All-Star added 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

After jumping out to a 65-43 half-time lead, the Sixers cut loose in a blizzard of scoring in the third quarter with 42 points before adding 40 more in the fourth.

Philadelphia remain in fifth place in the East 3.5 games adrift of leaders Boston. Detroit meanwhile are rooted to the foot of the table with a dismal 11-33 record.

