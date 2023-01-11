Djokovic and Jabeur lead the stars in breakaway union for tennis players

Tennis

World number two Ons Jabeur emerged as one of the eight people on the executive committee of a breakaway tennis players union.

A clutch of top tennis players including the former world number one Novak Djokovic, the women's world number two Ons Jabeur and the veteran American John Isner, will form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), it was revealed on Wednesday.

Co-founded two years ago by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA says it wants to push for more power for the players in negotiations with the organisations that run the big tournaments such as the French Open, Wimbledon and the Paris Masters.

At the moment, player councils at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) offer suggestions about how to improve the conditions and income of players on the senior international circuit.

But that system came under increasing fire with complaints that the top players were unconcerned about the lot of those operating in the lower reaches of the game.

Pospisil will also be on the first executive committee. The 32-year-old will be joined by world number 11 Hubert Hurkacz. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Zheng Saisai and Paula Badosa - ranked 11th - will add their voice from the women's game.

"There's every indicator out there now that this will be a huge moment for our sport," Pospisil told the news agency Reuters.

"Every player that we have on there is so respected, very well liked, intelligent. They'll be huge assets and we're very lucky that they've joined."

The ATP and WTA have yet to publicly comment on the formation of the PTPA executive committee. Djokovic has insisted that the new body can co-exist with the ATP and the WTA.

"Ultimately, I could see why they would want to keep the status quo," added Pospisil. "But I think it's only fair and right that players have their association just as most other sports do."

Independence

Player associations are common in professional sports. But unlike the National Football League and National Basketball Association, where players are involved in unions, tennis players operate as independent contractors.

The PTPA announcement comes less than a week before the start of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season at the Australian Open in Melbourne and amid a rift in golf, where the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Tour lured top talent from the PGA Tour, prompting a legal battle and enmity between players.

Ahmad Nassar, the PTPA executive director, said the PTPA had no interest in setting up a similar situation but he said it would be willing to discuss any proposals that could increase players' income.

"We'd engage with anybody who was interested in making sure the players were compensated more fairly, and more players are able to make a living playing the sport they love," he added.

Djokovic is unlikely to be too bothered by remuneration. The 35-year-old Serb has earned more than 150 million euros in prize money and boasts a plethora of lucrative sponsorship contracts.

He will attempt to claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park from 16 January as well as a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

