Germany's Kimmich says family saved him from World Cup woe

Berlin (AFP) – Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich thanked his family for picking him up out of a post-World Cup "hole", which he had described as "the worst day of my life".

Immediately after Germany's elimination from the Qatar World Cup in December -- the second consecutive exit for both Germany and Kimmich after Russia in 2018 -- the midfielder said he was "afraid that I'll fall into a hole".

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon from Bayern's summer training camp in Doha, Kimmich told reporters "honestly, I did not fall in a hole after all."

"That's a little bit down to my three kids. With them it's difficult to fall into a hole -- you've got other things to do.

"My statements after the game were very emotional. It's not so easy to put that behind you" the 27-year-old footballer said.

Asked if he could see Germany get past the group stage in future World Cups, Kimmich joked "I'll just need to play until I'm 45".

Kimmich, who like most of his Germany teammates has not played since December 1, said he was motivated to return to the field with Bayern after a "holiday (which was) very long, maybe too long".

"I'm incredibly motivated to be here again. I'm glad that it's starting up again."

Bayern sit four points clear atop the Bundesliga table and will re-start their season away at third-placed RB Leipzig on January 20.

Another World Cup participant, 2014 winner and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mario Goetze, also said on Wednesday preparations for the new season had helped him get over his post-tournament blues.

"We don't need to talk about (what happened in Qatar). That was disappointing for everyone," Goetze said at Frankfurt's winter training camp in Dubai.

"But for me, to be back in the national side after five years, was very positive."

Goetze, whose goal clinched Germany a 1-0 extra time win over Argentina in the 2014 Brazil World Cup final, made two appearances in Qatar -- both from the bench.

"I would have liked to have played more because we all know you don't play World Cups every year."

After this season's opening day thrashing against Bayern Munich, Frankfurt have rebounded to occupy fourth place ahead of the restart.

The club are through to the last 16 in both the German Cup and the Champions League, in what is their first ever appearance in the latter competition.

"What we delivered every three days was very impressive. Getting through a difficult Champions League group was huge.

"We need to play on the same level until the end of May. That's a massive challenge and means we need to work hard."

Frankfurt resume their season at home against last-placed Schalke on January 21.

