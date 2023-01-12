Nadal starts defence of Australian Open title against rising Briton Draper

Australian Open

Rafael Nadal will begin the defence of his Australian Open crown against the fast-rising Briton Jack Draper while the top seed in the women's draw, Iga Swiatek, launches her quest for a first crown in Melbourne against the unseeded German Jule Niemeier.

Draper, 21, who went from 262 to 40 in the world during 2022, will take on the 36-year-old Spaniard for the first time at Melbourne Park.

"It'll be amazing to play on court with him, he's a great champion," Draper said. "I want to play really well and I want to compete hard and do the best I can."

Nadal, top seed in the absence of the injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz, will be seeking a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will be in the hunt for his 22nd major crown and a record-extending 10th title in Australia.

He will play the unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes in the first round.

The women's second seed Ons Jabeur, who on Wednesday revealed she would take a leading part in a players' union, will pit her wits against Tamara Zidanšek from Slovenia.

The French number one Caroline Garcia will play the Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov.

Caroline Garcia claimed the most prestigious prize of her career in 2022 when she won the women's end of season championships. AP - Charles Krupa

Garcia, 29, who claimed the WTA season ending championships in November, could play compatriot Alizé Cornet in the second round provided the veteran sees off the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the opening round.

Thirteen Frenchmen will contest the first round. The country's top man, Adrian Mannarino, will face the big serving American John Isner and Quentin Halys, ranked 64th in the world, will vie for a place in the second round against the third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Following the draw, France was guaranteed at least one man in the last-64 after 36-year-old Richard Gasquet was pitted against compatriot Ugo Humbert.

