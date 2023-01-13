Red Bull to unveil 2023 car in New York

The car Max Verstappen hopes will deliver him a third straight F1 title is to be in New York

Paris (AFP) – Red Bull will launch their 2023 car in New York next month, the Formula One champions announced on Friday.

With Max Verstappen hunting a third successive drivers title and Red Bull also defending the constructors' crown the team are out to maintain their flying form this season.

They took to social media to signal the unveiling of the car Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez will be using to try to bat off the challenges of main rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, who struggled to cope with last year's rules changes.

"New kit, new car, New York," the post on Twitter read, confirming a season launch in the Big Apple on February 3.

Formula One stages three days of pre-season testing from February 23 at Sakhir in Bahrain. The first of a record 24 races will be hosted by the same track on March 5.

The other team owned by the same sponsor, AlphaTauri, with Yuki Tsunoda joined by rookie Nyck de Vries, a replacement for the Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, have also chosen New York for their season launch on February 11.

Ferrari, with new team principal Frederic Vasseur in charge, unveil their car on February 14, 24 hours after Aston Martin take the wraps off their new machine.

Mercedes have announced their launch will be on February 15 at the Silverstone track in England.

