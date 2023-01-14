Kilde storms to Wengen downhill win ahead of Odermatt

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed back-to-back wins in Wengen on Saturday, beating Swiss Marco Odermatt in the men's World Cup downhill a day after winning the super-G.

Kilde, also a winner in the downhill at the Swiss resort last year, stormed down the Lauberhorn piste to finish 0.88sec ahead of overall World Cup leader Odermatt.

Italy's Mattia Casse was third at 1.01sec behind World Cup downhill leader Kilde.

The start of the race, the longest and oldest on the World Cup circuit, had been lowered because of high wind.

For his final race on home snow, Swiss skier Beat Feuz, a three-time Wengen winner who retires after Kitzbuehel, Austria next weekend, finished fifth at 1.25sec.

Odermatt leads the overall World Cup standings with a 340-point lead on Kilde.

