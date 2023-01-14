Late goals end Orlando Pirates' losing streak

Vincent Pule (R) scored to clinch victory for Orlando Pirates in a South African Premiership match against Golden Arrows.

Johannesburg (AFP) – Orlando Pirates snapped a three-match South African Premiership losing run when they scored two added-time goals to beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in Soweto on Saturday.

Losses to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City had seen the four-time league champions drop to eighth halfway through the season.

Arrows, two places above the Buccaneers when the match began, fell behind to a first-half goal from Monapule Saleng, but levelled midway through the second half via Velemseni Ndwandwe.

The teams remained deadlocked until the second minute of added time when Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja netted and Vincent Pule added a third goal.

Victory lifted Pirates to fifth, 18 points adrift of Sundowns with both clubs having played 16 matches.

Sundowns have won a record 12 titles since the Premiership began in 1996 with Chiefs and Pirates successful four times each.

Pretoria-based Sundowns are chasing a sixth consecutive league title while Chiefs were last crowned champions in 2015 and Pirates in 2012.

Some pundits say the financial muscle of club owner and CAF president Patrick Motsepe gives Sundowns an unfair advantage, but they have consistently bought wisely.

Sundowns will be in action on Monday when they face third-placed SuperSport United in a local derby.

While Pirates' supporters celebrated, those of Chiefs were recovering from a 4-0 hiding by AmaZulu in Durban on Friday.

AmaZulu shrugged off a woeful performance when losing to Royal AM last weekend and were three goals ahead by half-time.

Chiefs discards Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele nodded corners into the net before sloppy defending allowed Ivorian Sede Dion to notch the third goal just before the break.

Bongi Ntuli completed the humiliation of Chiefs, winners of a record 54 domestic titles, in added time.

Amazulu rose six places to sixth while Chiefs remained fourth despite winning only seven of 16 matches.

Richards Bay replaced SuperSport in second spot by beating struggling Marumo Gallants 2-0 while Sekhukhune United completed a hat-trick of victories with a 1-0 win at Stellenbosch.

