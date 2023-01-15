Gut-Behrami denies Brignone super-G double at St Anton

St Anton (Austria) (AFP) – Swiss Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami denied Federica Brignone a quick-fire World Cup super-G double at St Anton on Sunday.

In Saturday's super-G in the Tyrol Brignone became the first Italian woman to win 21 races in the women's elite alpine skiing competition.

Gut-Behrami was in third but 24 hours later she came out on top from a trio of Italians led by Brignone, 15 hundredths of a second adrift.

Marta Bassino completed the podium.

This was Gut-Behrami's 36th World Cup win and second this season after her giant slalom success in Killington in November.

Brignone's profitable weekend at St Anton lifted her to the top of the discipline standings.

Missing from the super-G show in St Anton was Mikaela Shiffrin who has a healthy lead in the overall standings.

