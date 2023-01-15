Jones appointed Wallabies coach after Rennie dumped

Eddie Jones has been appointed the new Wallabies coach after Dave Rennie was sacked

Sydney (AFP) – Rugby Australia Monday sacked coach Dave Rennie just eight months out from the World Cup and replaced him with ex-England boss Eddie Jones in what it called "a major coup".

It will be Jones's second stint in charge after taking them to the 2003 World Cup final, when he coached the side between 2001 to 2005.

New Zealander Rennie was shown the door after just five wins from 14 Tests last year. He was in charge for three seasons.

Speculation had been rife that Jones could be brought into the Wallabies set-up, but Rennie last week ruled out working with him, saying "it won't happen".

Jones, who was sacked by England in December, will start on January 29.

"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," said Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

"Eddie's deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

"Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby -- this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it."

