Bucs receiver Gage in hospital after scary hit

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage receives treatment after a blow to the head against the Dallas Cowboys

Miami (AFP) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage was being treated in hospital on Monday after a scary hit near the end of his team's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Two weeks after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest forced the abandonment of a primetime game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, another high-profile NFL game was interrupted by injury.

A hush descended upon Tampa's Raymond James Stadium as Gage lay on the floor after a collision with the Cowboys' Donovan Wilson late in the fourth quarter.

Gage attempted and failed to get up after the hit, with his arms clearly twitching.

He received treatment on the field as players from both sides dropped to a knee before Gage was carted off on a stretcher.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters Gage was being treated for a concussion in a local hospital.

"He's in the hospital right now, he has a concussion and a potential neck injury," Bowles said.

Asked if Gage had movement in his extremities, Bowles replied: "His fingers were moving when he was down. I don't know about the rest."

© 2023 AFP