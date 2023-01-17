Djokovic salutes fans at Australian Open after cruising into second round

2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic greets fans on the Rod Laver Arena after his straight sets victory in the first round at the Australian Open over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Tuesday hailed the fans at the Australian Open as well as his family moments after advancing into the second round at the tournament where he is seeking a record-extending 10th title.

“Unbelievable atmosphere … thank you so much for staying this late, everybody," said the 35-year-old Serb to a packed Rod Laver Arena.

"Also thank you for giving me such a welcome and a reception I could only dream of."

Djokovic was unable to compete at the 2022 Australian Open after he was deported from the country for flouting Australia's anti-coronavirus rules.

However, entry regulations have been relaxed - even for unvaccinated people like Djokovic - and the former world number one was allowed to return.

He required just over two hours in Tuesday's night session to dispatch the unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

"I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia," added Djokovic. "Back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career.

“Definitely this court is the most special court in my life, and I couldn’t ask for a better start in the tournament. So thank you for your support, I appreciate it, thank you very much.”

Djokovic warmed up for his tilt at his 22nd Grand Slam singles title with a win at the Adelaide International 1.

And after negotiating an inconsistent patch in the second set at Melbourne Park, Djokovic ironed out the flaws to exhibit his supremacy.

“Second set was kind of going up and down - credit to Roberto for fighting," Djokovic reflected. "I’m very, very pleased with the way I played in the third set."

On a clearly emotional return, Djokovic added: "I just want to say I love my parents and my brother.

"They are here after 15 years … the last time they were here was when I won in 2008 ... my first slam. So hopefully they will bring me luck once again.”

